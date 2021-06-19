First Alert Forecast: Tropical Storm Watch remains in effect, here is what you can expect for your Father’s Day...

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region this evening includes toasty temperatures remaining in the 80s through your evening plans with a stray sprinkle possible.

FATHER’S DAY: *Slightly* cooler but every bit as muggy. Odds for a scattered shower or storm jump to 50% during the day-time before gusty showers and locally heavy storms become likely at 70% overnight. Stay weather alert and have a happy and safe Father’s Day!

TROPICAL DEPRESSION, CLAUDETTE: Remnants will steam through the Cape Fear Region Sunday night and into Monday; it may regain tropical storm status once it moves off the east coast.

IMPACTS:

-Showers, some perhaps heavy and gusty - rainfall amounts of 1-3″ possible.

-Gusty / damaging winds of 25+ mph, make sure to move those outdoor plants indoors!

-Rotating storms - particularly late Sunday and early Monday as storm which may spawn a spin-up tornado.

-Heavy surf and rip currents - think twice before you go out in the water. Safety is key!

Most importantly, please stay with your First Alert Forecast this weekend for the latest details.

By the way, summer officially arrives at the tail-end of the weekend: 11:31 p.m. Sunday!

