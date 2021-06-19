Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Tropical Storm Watch remains in effect, here is what you can expect for your Father’s Day...

Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. morning, Jun. 19, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. morning, Jun. 19, 2021
By Claire Fry
Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region this evening includes toasty temperatures remaining in the 80s through your evening plans with a stray sprinkle possible.

FATHER’S DAY: *Slightly* cooler but every bit as muggy. Odds for a scattered shower or storm jump to 50% during the day-time before gusty showers and locally heavy storms become likely at 70% overnight. Stay weather alert and have a happy and safe Father’s Day!

TROPICAL DEPRESSION, CLAUDETTE: Remnants will steam through the Cape Fear Region Sunday night and into Monday; it may regain tropical storm status once it moves off the east coast.

IMPACTS:

-Showers, some perhaps heavy and gusty - rainfall amounts of 1-3″ possible.

-Gusty / damaging winds of 25+ mph, make sure to move those outdoor plants indoors!

-Rotating storms - particularly late Sunday and early Monday as storm which may spawn a spin-up tornado.

-Heavy surf and rip currents - think twice before you go out in the water. Safety is key!

Most importantly, please stay with your First Alert Forecast this weekend for the latest details.

By the way, summer officially arrives at the tail-end of the weekend: 11:31 p.m. Sunday! Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here: Or, dive into the wect.com/weather page or your WECT Weather App for a full ten-day outlook for any location you choose. And thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

N.C. firefighter seen in viral video pointing gun at driver now facing charges
Russo bought his winning ticket from the Scotchman on North Lake Park Boulevard in Carolina Beach
Carolina Beach man wins Powerball prize with $3 ticket
Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert becomes latest music star to announce concert at Riverfront Park Amphitheater
Four people were rescued after their boat was capsized in the Intracostal Waterway Friday...
Four rescued after boat capsizes in Intracoastal Waterway in Oak Island
Chef Robert Irvine speaks with GLOW Academy students at the fundraiser Friday.
GLOW Academy fundraiser with celebrity chef attracts $1 million donation

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. morning, Jun. 19, 2021
First Alert Forecast: steamy weekend ahead as newly-formed Claudette approaches the Carolinas
PTC 3 Gulf of Mexico
First Alert Forecast: a hot start to the weekend, a Gulf storm takes aim early next week
PTC 3 in the Gulf of Mexico
Your First Alert Forecast for Friday evening Jun. 18, 2021
Friday's is another sunny forecast, but a system with a tropical connection will visit in a...
First Alert Forecast: Gulf tropical system to aim at Carolinas, but not right away