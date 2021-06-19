Senior Connect
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: a steamy weekend ahead of approaching Gulf storm

By Gabe Ross
Updated: 24 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region comes in two big installments; a humid Father’s Day weekend, and an unsettled Sunday night and Monday. By the way, summer officially arrives at the tail-end of the weekend: 11:31 p.m. Sunday.

Here are your Forecast details for...

Father’s Day weekend: Expect daytime temperatures to swell to the lower and middle 90s Saturday along with a palpable uptick in humidity. Heat index values will climb to near 100 degrees. Father’s Day may be slightly cooler but every bit as muggy. Odds for a shower or storm start off slim at 10% Saturday and grow to 40% Father’s Day. Stay cool and hydrated and have a happy and safe Father’s Day!

Sunday night and Monday: A tropical system, possibly classified as a storm named “Claudette”, will charge the northern Gulf of Mexico coastline this weekend. Then, its remnants will steam through the Cape Fear Region. Stay alert for an associated risk of showers, some perhaps heavy and gusty. And please stay with your First Alert Forecast as details emerge.

Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here: Or, dive into the wect.com/weather page or your WECT Weather App for a full ten-day outlook for any location you choose. And thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!

7-day Forecast

