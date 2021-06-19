Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Child playing with sparkler caused building fire in Pa., investigators say

By WGAL Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK, Pa. (WGAL) - An abandoned garage burst into flames Thursday night after investigators say a child was playing with a sparkler.

Three homes and two garages were damaged in the fire, according to investigators.

“It was just a sparkler. That’s it. It was just one sparkler that she threw in there,” Brittany Duncan said.

Duncan, along with eight to ten others, including children, were displaced.

“I didn’t even want to look inside because it is heartbreaking to see everything that you’ve worked for, all the sentimental stuff that you’ve lost, like my kids’ baby stuff,” she said.

Neighbors had complained about the garage before, saying it was packed with trash.

“If the garage would had been taken down years ago, it wouldn’t have happened,” Duncan said.

Still York Fire Chief William Sleeger is worried about more fireworks-related fires. There were 13 in the city during the Fourth of July weekend last year.

It is illegal to shoot off fireworks in the city.

“We’ve had several injuries where people handling fireworks and they exploded in the hand and things of that nature,” Sleeger said.

The fire caused an estimated $250,000 in damage.

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WGAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

N.C. firefighter seen in viral video pointing gun at driver now facing charges
Russo bought his winning ticket from the Scotchman on North Lake Park Boulevard in Carolina Beach
Carolina Beach man wins Powerball prize with $3 ticket
Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert becomes latest music star to announce concert at Riverfront Park Amphitheater
Four people were rescued after their boat was capsized in the Intracostal Waterway Friday...
Four rescued after boat capsizes in Intracoastal Waterway in Oak Island
Former deputy countersues family for defamation after being labeled racist

Latest News

An abandoned garage burst into flames Thursday night after investigators say a child was...
Child playing with sparkler caused building fire in Pa., investigators say
This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Friday, June 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. EDT, and provided...
Tropical Storm Claudette brings rain, floods to Gulf Coast
Vets say they're seeing more dogs with burns on their paws because the pavement is too hot to...
Vets warn pet owners that hot pavement can burn paws
Vets say they're seeing more dogs with burns on their paws because the pavement is too hot to...
Vets warn hot pavement can burn pets’ paws