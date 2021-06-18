UNCW unveils sculpture inspired by Black lives, Black history

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Friday, UNCW unveiled a piece of artwork inspired by Black history in Wilmington.

Also influenced by Black Lives Matter, the artwork is called “Because It’s Time” and will stand 13 feet tall near the Fisher Student Center.

The university’s Office of the Arts commissioned award-winning artist, muralist and sculptor, Dare Coulter to create the sculpture. Its purpose is to raise awareness about race, identity, the black experience and Wilmington’s long, dark history of racial violence.

Both Chancellor Jose. V. Sartarelli and Coulter spoke prior to the unveiling, along with Interim Chief Diversity Officer Donyell Roseboro and Director of Arts Engagement Fidias Reyes.

“The goal of the project is to use art as a tool for social change; to emphasize awareness about race, identity and the Black experience; and to increase awareness of Wilmington’s history of racial violence,” said Reyes. “This installation is an opportunity for UNCW to express its values: that we are an institution that cares about equity and inclusion,” Reyes said. “Art sheds a light on issues that are thorny and uncomfortable, such as systemic racism. Racism exists, but we can confront it, discuss it and be truthful about it. Only then will we be able to develop a path forward.”

“Because It’s Time,” has been developed with student and community input. The project is a collaboration between the Office of the Arts, the Office of Institutional Diversity and Inclusion, and a component of the Office of the Arts’ “Artivism For Social Change” initiative, a collaborative series of arts events and programs at UNCW.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.