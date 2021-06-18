TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes in section of Market Street to shift back this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Overnight Sunday and Monday, the four lanes of Market Street that had been shifted near Marsh Oaks Drive will shift back to their original configuration.

Beginning 8 p.m. Sunday, northbound traffic will be moved to the original alignment, while southbound traffic will remain in its current position. This will allow crews to restripe.

The next night at the same time, southbound traffic will shift to the original alignment and crews will finishing restriping.

The temporary alignment allowed the contractor to install stormwater pipes across Market Street.

Drivers should be alert and slow down in the area while crews make this shift.

This construction is part of a larger project to relieve congestion and improve safety on Market Street. Construction is expected to be complete in early 2023.

