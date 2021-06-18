‘Tiger King’ star Carole Baskin to attend gala supporting new Fair Bluff animal rescue

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WECT) - A big name in the world of big cats is throwing her support behind a wild-cat sanctuary planned for Fair Bluff.

Carole Baskin, of “Tiger King” fame, will attend the Exotic Cars for Exotic Cats Fur Ball Gala being held in Greensboro Friday night.

Tomorrow night will be amazing, we will be making history tomorrow night with our first Exotic Cars for Exotic Cats Fur Ball Gala

The gala is raising money to continue the construction of Shizzy’s Wild-Cat Rescue in Fair Bluff.

The owner of the sanctuary, Shazir Haque, hopes it will revitalize Fair Bluff, which was hard hit by recent hurricanes.

Just in the last two weeks since this video was made we have already placed structures for two wolf habitats

