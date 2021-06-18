Senior Connect
‘Tiger King’ star Carole Baskin to attend gala supporting new Fair Bluff animal rescue

(Source: Netflix/CNN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WECT) - A big name in the world of big cats is throwing her support behind a wild-cat sanctuary planned for Fair Bluff.

Carole Baskin, of “Tiger King” fame, will attend the Exotic Cars for Exotic Cats Fur Ball Gala being held in Greensboro Friday night.

Tomorrow night will be amazing, we will be making history tomorrow night with our first Exotic Cars for Exotic Cats Fur...

Posted by Shizzy's Wild-Cat Rescue on Thursday, June 17, 2021

The gala is raising money to continue the construction of Shizzy’s Wild-Cat Rescue in Fair Bluff.

The owner of the sanctuary, Shazir Haque, hopes it will revitalize Fair Bluff, which was hard hit by recent hurricanes.

Big shoutout to @sweeperd for coming out two weeks ago and helping us with some videos of the property. Just in the last two weeks since this video was made we have already placed structures for two wolf habitats due to the efforts of @rbbilleaud, @gbilleaud_, @oxebellexo and so many volunteers. I can’t wait to share additional photos and videos with all of you from this shoot done by @sweeperd. We appreciate you brother! #ShizzysWildcatRescue #ShizzysWildcatRescueNC #IPromiseWeWillGetThere #Sanctuary #FairBluff #ColumbusCounty

Posted by Shizzy's Wild-Cat Rescue on Thursday, May 27, 2021

