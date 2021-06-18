‘Tiger King’ star Carole Baskin to attend gala supporting new Fair Bluff animal rescue
Published: Jun. 18, 2021
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WECT) - A big name in the world of big cats is throwing her support behind a wild-cat sanctuary planned for Fair Bluff.
Carole Baskin, of “Tiger King” fame, will attend the Exotic Cars for Exotic Cats Fur Ball Gala being held in Greensboro Friday night.
The gala is raising money to continue the construction of Shizzy’s Wild-Cat Rescue in Fair Bluff.
The owner of the sanctuary, Shazir Haque, hopes it will revitalize Fair Bluff, which was hard hit by recent hurricanes.
