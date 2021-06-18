THIS WEEKEND: Honor African American history at Maides Cemetary clean-up event

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Maides Cemetery, a historic African-American cemetery with graves dating back to the 19th century, is in need of protection and preservation.

The Historic Wilmington Foundation is partnering with community advocate Kathy King in her efforts to restore and honor this cemetery and those interred.

King and the Historic Wilmington Foundation invite volunteers to lend a hand every Saturday in June from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

At the first clean up event, volunteers were able to cut down and haul away several trees that had fallen during Hurricane Florence, as well as make progress towards clearing the ground around the graves, both marked or unmarked.

They are asking the community to come out with rakes, hedge shears, weed eaters, push mowers, chainsaws or whatever their preference is as there is a lot of work to be done. They recommend volunteers dress appropriately, with long pants, boots/high shoes, and gloves to protect against poison ivy, insects, and critters.

Located near Wilmington’s Maides Park, the cemetery is on the former peanut farm of James and Matilda Maides.

Maides Cemetary is located next to the baseball fields at Maides Park at 1101 Manly Avenue. For more information about the clean up event, click here.

