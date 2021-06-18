Shallotte PD looking for multiple suspects in separate crimes

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Shallotte Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in two separate cases.

The first case involves the woman pictured below, who is wanted for breaking and entering a motor vehicle. She is also under investigation for Larceny of a Firearm.

Female suspect wanted for comitting multiple crimes (Shallotte Police Department)

Shallotte Police Department is also asking for the public’s help identifying the vehicle or the persons in the pictures below. The subjects are wanted by for an open fraud investigation. Again, call 910-754-6008 if you have any information.

Shallotte suspect vehicle (Shallotte Police Department)

Shallotte fraud suspect (Shallotte PD)

Shallotte fraud suspect (Shallotte PD)

Shallotte fraud suspect (Shallotte PD)

