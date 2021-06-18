Shallotte PD looking for multiple suspects in separate crimes
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Shallotte Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in two separate cases.
The first case involves the woman pictured below, who is wanted for breaking and entering a motor vehicle. She is also under investigation for Larceny of a Firearm.
Shallotte Police Department is also asking for the public’s help identifying the vehicle or the persons in the pictures below. The subjects are wanted by for an open fraud investigation. Again, call 910-754-6008 if you have any information.
