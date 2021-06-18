Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Shallotte PD looking for multiple suspects in separate crimes

Shallotte PD asking for help in finding ID of these suspects
Shallotte PD asking for help in finding ID of these suspects(Shallotte Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Shallotte Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in two separate cases.

The first case involves the woman pictured below, who is wanted for breaking and entering a motor vehicle. She is also under investigation for Larceny of a Firearm.

Female suspect wanted for comitting multiple crimes
Female suspect wanted for comitting multiple crimes(Shallotte Police Department)

Shallotte Police Department is also asking for the public’s help identifying the vehicle or the persons in the pictures below. The subjects are wanted by for an open fraud investigation. Again, call 910-754-6008 if you have any information.

Shallotte suspect vehicle
Shallotte suspect vehicle(Shallotte Police Department)
Shallotte fraud suspect
Shallotte fraud suspect(Shallotte PD)
Shallotte fraud suspect
Shallotte fraud suspect(Shallotte PD)
Shallotte fraud suspect
Shallotte fraud suspect(Shallotte PD)

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert becomes latest music star to announce concert at Riverfront Park Amphitheater
Russo bought his winning ticket from the Scotchman on North Lake Park Boulevard in Carolina Beach
Carolina Beach man wins Powerball prize with $3 ticket
Rape suspect shot by N.C. police chief identified as Clinton man
Former deputy countersues family for defamation after being labeled racist
Wilmington police: Juvenile charged in Tuesday shooting that left one hospitalized

Latest News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes in section of Market Street to shift back this weekend
The pilot of this plane died in the crash
Federal investigators expected later today at fatal plane crash site
‘Tiger King’ star Carole Baskin to attend gala supporting new Fair Bluff animal rescue
Here are blue marlins from "Outnumbered", on the left, and "Anticipation".
BIG ROCK DAY 5: Most boats fishing; ‘Natural’ remains in lead