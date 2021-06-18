Pilot of small plane that crashed at Kinston Drag Strip dies

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -The pilot of a small plane that crashed Thursday night at the Kinston Drag Strip along NC Highway 11 and 55 has died.

Lenoir County Public Information Officer Bryan Hanks says the pilot was the only person on board.

Sandy Bottom Volunteer Fire Department Chief Daniel Chewning says they were alerted to the crash around 8:30 p.m.

He says the race was going on and a plane came into view and crashed.

Several spectators at the race who talked with WITN said it looked like a crop duster crashed and caught on fire.

Many people in attendance say they were shaken by what they witnessed.

Others have posted video on social media of rescue crews on scene where you can hear the race track announcer telling people to stay away from the area where the plane went down.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating.

The name of the person killed has not been released at this time.

