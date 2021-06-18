Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Pilot of small plane that crashed at Kinston Drag Strip dies

By Dave Jordan
Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -The pilot of a small plane that crashed Thursday night at the Kinston Drag Strip along NC Highway 11 and 55 has died.

Lenoir County Public Information Officer Bryan Hanks says the pilot was the only person on board.

Sandy Bottom Volunteer Fire Department Chief Daniel Chewning says they were alerted to the crash around 8:30 p.m.

He says the race was going on and a plane came into view and crashed.

Several spectators at the race who talked with WITN said it looked like a crop duster crashed and caught on fire.

Many people in attendance say they were shaken by what they witnessed.

Others have posted video on social media of rescue crews on scene where you can hear the race track announcer telling people to stay away from the area where the plane went down.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating.

The name of the person killed has not been released at this time.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert becomes latest music star to announce concert at Riverfront Park Amphitheater
Russo bought his winning ticket from the Scotchman on North Lake Park Boulevard in Carolina Beach
Carolina Beach man wins Powerball prize with $3 ticket
Rape suspect shot by N.C. police chief identified as Clinton man
Former deputy countersues family for defamation after being labeled racist
Wilmington police: Juvenile charged in Tuesday shooting that left one hospitalized

Latest News

Shallotte PD asking for help in finding ID of these suspects
Shallotte PD looking for multiple suspects in separate crimes
‘Tiger King’ star Carole Baskin to attend gala supporting new Fair Bluff animal rescue
Here are blue marlins from "Outnumbered", on the left, and "Anticipation".
BIG ROCK DAY 5: Most boats fishing; ‘Natural’ remains in lead
Gov. Cooper proclaims June 19 as Juneteenth Day in N.C.
Tapas, sangria and fun with friends when you visit Mariposa Tapas Bar in Wilmington, NC.
Cape Fear Foodie: Talkin’ Tapas