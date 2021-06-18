Pender County Tourism launches African American Heritage Trail on Juneteenth Day

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Months of research, interviews and meetings culminated in Pender County Tourism’s launch of its African American Heritage Trail on Friday June 18th — Juneteenth Day.

“This project could not have been accomplished without the help of 23 local historians and families who want to preserve the history and legacy of African Americans in Pender County,” said Pender County Tourism Director Tammy Proctor.

The African American Heritage Trail is a driving tour that features a number of locations that are important to African American history and culture.

“We selected sites in this inaugural launch where visitors can park and see a location,” said Olivia Dawson, Pender County Tourism Assistant. “We hope visitors will take selfies and photographs as they travel the African American Heritage Trail and send them to us to share on Facebook.”

Researchers gained insight from people, stories and events that impacted the development of Pender County from the time of the Revolutionary War to the Civil Rights Movement and beyond.

Highlights include Canetuck Community Center, a restored Rosenwald school, the community of Edgecombe’s Manhollow Missionary Baptist Church and Sloop Point School, Poplar Grove Plantation, which is part of the Gullah Geechee National Corridor, the Pender County Courthouse, and Moores Creek National Battlefield’s Old Stagecoach Road.

“The African American Heritage Trail in Pender County is a project that will never be finished,” said Proctor. “We will continue to expand and add to the trail as more fascinating histories are uncovered.”

Click here for a link to the trail or download the Pocketsights app.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.