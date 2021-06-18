Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Pender County Tourism launches African American Heritage Trail on Juneteenth Day

Poplar Grove Plantation, once the largest peanut farm in North Carolina, has an interesting...
Poplar Grove Plantation, once the largest peanut farm in North Carolina, has an interesting legacy.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Months of research, interviews and meetings culminated in Pender County Tourism’s launch of its African American Heritage Trail on Friday June 18th — Juneteenth Day.

“This project could not have been accomplished without the help of 23 local historians and families who want to preserve the history and legacy of African Americans in Pender County,” said Pender County Tourism Director Tammy Proctor.

The African American Heritage Trail is a driving tour that features a number of locations that are important to African American history and culture.

“We selected sites in this inaugural launch where visitors can park and see a location,” said Olivia Dawson, Pender County Tourism Assistant. “We hope visitors will take selfies and photographs as they travel the African American Heritage Trail and send them to us to share on Facebook.”

Researchers gained insight from people, stories and events that impacted the development of Pender County from the time of the Revolutionary War to the Civil Rights Movement and beyond.

Highlights include Canetuck Community Center, a restored Rosenwald school, the community of Edgecombe’s Manhollow Missionary Baptist Church and Sloop Point School, Poplar Grove Plantation, which is part of the Gullah Geechee National Corridor, the Pender County Courthouse, and Moores Creek National Battlefield’s Old Stagecoach Road.

“The African American Heritage Trail in Pender County is a project that will never be finished,” said Proctor. “We will continue to expand and add to the trail as more fascinating histories are uncovered.”

Click here for a link to the trail or download the Pocketsights app.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert becomes latest music star to announce concert at Riverfront Park Amphitheater
Russo bought his winning ticket from the Scotchman on North Lake Park Boulevard in Carolina Beach
Carolina Beach man wins Powerball prize with $3 ticket
Former deputy countersues family for defamation after being labeled racist
Rape suspect shot by N.C. police chief identified as Clinton man
Wilmington police: Juvenile charged in Tuesday shooting that left one hospitalized

Latest News

Here are blue marlins from "Outnumbered", on the left, and "Anticipation".
BIG ROCK DAY 5: No marlins yet, one boat remains hooked up
K-9 Marian was a big hit in the WECT newsroom
K-9 bomb dog makes community debut at WECT News
Paradise Cove
Crews tear down buildings damaged in Carolina Beach fire
N.C. firefighter seen in viral video pointing gun at driver now facing charges