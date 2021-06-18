New Hanover County NAACP hosts Juneteenth vaccination event

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County NAACP hosted a Juneteenth COVID-19 vaccination party at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church today. There was live music, food and even free vaccines and masks.

With multiple Juneteenth celebrations happening this week, the NAACP wanted to utilize the holiday to make sure the African-American community had access to the vaccine.

It was a good time for fun and fellowship, but also a good time to for some, to finally get a shot.

“This is really good, and to see especially my people coming out,” said Teresa Eubanks, who brought her grandson to get the vaccine. “This is also my church where this is being held, so it’s good to see the people coming out and enjoying themselves while being vaccinated.”

Dr. Mandy Cohen was also in attendance.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.