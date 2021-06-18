K-9 bomb dog makes community debut at WECT News
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police Department’s most recent addition to the K-9 unit, Marian, made her debut Friday at the WECT newsroom with her handler Officer Matthew Griffith.
In the newsroom with Frances Weller and Ashlea Kosikowski — this was Marian’s first visit to area businesses as part of WPD’s community engagement.
Marian is a bomb sniffing officer and the only female officer in the K-9 unit.
Griffith says she’s trained to find thousands of explosives.
