K-9 bomb dog makes community debut at WECT News

By WECT Staff
Updated: 56 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police Department’s most recent addition to the K-9 unit, Marian, made her debut Friday at the WECT newsroom with her handler Officer Matthew Griffith.

In the newsroom with Frances Weller and Ashlea Kosikowski — this was Marian’s first visit to area businesses as part of WPD’s community engagement.

WPD invites community to “Meet Marian” the K9 bomb dog

Marian is a bomb sniffing officer and the only female officer in the K-9 unit.

Griffith says she’s trained to find thousands of explosives.

This was her first visit to area businesses as part of WPD’s community engagement.
This was her first visit to area businesses as part of WPD's community engagement.

