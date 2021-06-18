Harrelson Center and “Bigg B” will hold Father’s Day “Gospel Brunch”

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There is an opportunity Sunday to celebrate both Father’s Day and Juneteenth.

Well-known radio host, “Bigg B” is bringing his signature Gospel Brunch program to a live audience in Wilmington.

Gospel Brunch started last year when church services came to a halt because of COVID-19. It is live streamed on Facebook, featuring inspiration and contemporary gospel music. It typically attracts as many as one thousand viewers a week.

But this Sunday, Gospel Brunch will be in-person from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Harrelson Center in downtown Wilmington.

“We are closing out Juneteenth,” said Brandon “Bigg B” Hickman. “It’s a celebration. It began with the libation, celebration and so many activities throughout the week. We close out with a great celebration on Sunday on Father’s Day with vendors, food and of course with some gospel.”

Along with vendors, there will also be COVID-19 vaccines and tests for A1C and blood pressure.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.