Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Gov. Cooper proclaims June 19 as Juneteenth Day in N.C.

By WBTV Web Staff
Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - Gov. Roy Cooper proclaimed June 19 as Juneteenth Day in North Carolina in honor of the abolition of slavery in the United States.

“As we celebrate Black heritage, history and freedom, it’s critical that we also take this opportunity to both celebrate the progress we’ve made and accept the challenge we still face to achieve true racial equality,” said Cooper. “By addressing the systemic racism that has been in our communities for centuries, we can create a more just and equitable future.”

EXPLAINER: The story of Juneteenth, the new federal holiday

Cooper says Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas and announced the news of freedom.

“Despite over 150 years of progress since the abolition of slavery, Black communities still face economic, institutional and social barriers,” a press release from Cooper’s office states. Over the past year, communities across the state and nation have continued to grapple with these inequities in order to build a fairer, more just society.”

Juneteenth becomes federal holiday, critics say this law not enough

Read the proclamation here.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert becomes latest music star to announce concert at Riverfront Park Amphitheater
Russo bought his winning ticket from the Scotchman on North Lake Park Boulevard in Carolina Beach
Carolina Beach man wins Powerball prize with $3 ticket
Rape suspect shot by N.C. police chief identified as Clinton man
Former deputy countersues family for defamation after being labeled racist
Wilmington police: Juvenile charged in Tuesday shooting that left one hospitalized

Latest News

Tapas, sangria and fun with friends when you visit Mariposa Tapas Bar in Wilmington, NC.
Cape Fear Foodie: Talkin’ Tapas
K-9 Cooper and K-9 Gunny with new bulletproof armor
Columbus County Sheriff’s K-9s gifted bulletproof vests
North Carolina Board of Education
State education board approves new teaching standards with focus on diversity
Ashley, Hoggard and East Bladen all advanced to the third round of the high school baseball...
Ashley, Hoggard, East Bladen win second round baseball playoff games