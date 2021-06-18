Senior Connect
Four rescued after boat capsizes in Intracoastal Waterway in Oak Island

Four people were rescued after their boat was capsized in the Intracostal Waterway Friday morning.
Four people were rescued after their boat was capsized in the Intracostal Waterway Friday morning.(Oak Island Water Rescue/Facebook)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Four people were rescued after their boat was capsized in the Intracostal Waterway Friday morning.

According to a Facebook post by Oak Island Water Rescue, a large, 4-engine boat kicked up enough wake to capsize the smaller boat, throwing the four occupants into the water.

“The larger boat did not stop, did not render aid, and kept going down the waterway,” the post stated. “As a reminder, you, as the captain of your boat, are responsible for injuries and damages caused by the wake of your boat. In this case, the wake was caused by plowing through the water, not speed.”

We just had an incident on the ICW where a large, 4-engine boat kicked up enough wake to capsize a smaller boat,...

Posted by Oak Island Water Rescue on Friday, June 18, 2021

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary had a boat in the area and rendered aid to the victims, “almost immediately.” They were not seriously injured, the post stated.

A second boat, the Sea Pro, also provided assistance.

The post stated that the status of the boat was not known and that TowBoat US was in the process of righting the boat and moving it.

