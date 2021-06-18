Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: Gulf tropical system to aim at Carolinas, but not right away

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 4:06 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday to you! Your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region comes in three main installments: a nice Friday, a more humid Father’s Day weekend, and an unsettled Sunday night and Monday. By the way, summer officially arrives at the tail-end of the weekend: 11:31 p.m. Sunday. Let me add some details...

Friday: Enjoy more long sunny spells, few if any clouds or showers, still reasonable humidity levels, seasonably toasty high afternoon temperatures in the 80s to locally around 90, and light southerly breezes. The rip current risk is low to moderate for east and south-facing beaches, so keep it safe in the 78-degree surf!

Father’s Day weekend: Expect daytime temperatures to swell to the lower and middle 90s Saturday along with a palpable uptick in humidity. Father’s Day may be slightly cooler but every bit as muggy. Odds for a shower or storm: 10% Saturday, 40% Father’s Day. Stay cool and hydrated and have a happy and safe Father’s Day!

Sunday night and Monday: A tropical system, possibly classified as a storm named “Claudette”, will charge the northern Gulf of Mexico coastline this weekend. Then, its remnants will steam through the Cape Fear Region. Stay alert for an associated risk of showers, some perhaps heavy and gusty. And please stay with your First Alert Forecast as details emerge.

Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg. Or, dive into the wect.com/weather page or your WECT Weather App for a full ten-day outlook for any location you choose. And thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!

