Federal investigators expected later today at fatal plane crash site

By Dave Jordan
Updated: 7 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Federal investigators are expected later this afternoon at the site of a deadly plane crash just outside of Kinston.

The pilot of the plane was the only person on board, according to Lenoir County Public Information Officer Bryan Hanks.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Kinston Drag Strip on Highway 11 South.

A race was going on at the time, and at least one spectator took video of the plane going down.

Several others at the race who talked with WITN said it looked like a crop duster crashed and caught on fire.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating.

The name of the person killed has not yet been released.

