Crews tear down buildings damaged in Carolina Beach fire

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Crews are demolishing three condo buildings this week that were heavily damaged in a fire in April.

Four people were hurt when a massive fire ripped through Paradise Cove Condominiums off Spencer Farlow Drive and near Snows Cut Bridge on April 2.

Carolina Beach Fire Chief Alan Griffin said that three people were forced to jump from their second- and third-floor balconies. The four people who were taken to the hospital suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

While a cause for the fire has not been determined, officials say that arson is unlikely.

