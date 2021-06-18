Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Crews tear down buildings damaged in Carolina Beach fire

By WECT Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Crews are demolishing three condo buildings this week that were heavily damaged in a fire in April.

Four people were hurt when a massive fire ripped through Paradise Cove Condominiums off Spencer Farlow Drive and near Snows Cut Bridge on April 2.

Carolina Beach Fire Chief Alan Griffin said that three people were forced to jump from their second- and third-floor balconies. The four people who were taken to the hospital suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

While a cause for the fire has not been determined, officials say that arson is unlikely.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert becomes latest music star to announce concert at Riverfront Park Amphitheater
Russo bought his winning ticket from the Scotchman on North Lake Park Boulevard in Carolina Beach
Carolina Beach man wins Powerball prize with $3 ticket
Former deputy countersues family for defamation after being labeled racist
Rape suspect shot by N.C. police chief identified as Clinton man
Wilmington police: Juvenile charged in Tuesday shooting that left one hospitalized

Latest News

Poplar Grove Plantation, once the largest peanut farm in North Carolina, has an interesting...
Pender County Tourism launches African American Heritage Trail on Juneteenth Day
Here are blue marlins from "Outnumbered", on the left, and "Anticipation".
BIG ROCK DAY 5: No marlins yet, one boat remains hooked up
K-9 Marian was a big hit in the WECT newsroom
K-9 bomb dog makes community debut at WECT News
N.C. firefighter seen in viral video pointing gun at driver now facing charges