Columbus County Sheriff’s K-9s gifted bulletproof vests

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - An anonymous donor has donated ballistic body armor to Columbus County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Patrol.

After hearing of the passing of a North Carolina law enforcement agency’s K-9 from a gun shot wound, the donor felt moved to do something to protect the K-9s in his/her local jurisdiction.

According to a press release from Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, the donor contacted the Sheriff’s Office with their mission. The donor made a specific request that he/she wanted adequate protection for the K-9s, not the cheapest vests available. A custom fitting was arranged for the vests.

On Wednesday, June 9, the donor presented K-9 Cooper and K-9 Gunny with their new body armor. The vests are rated at the same level of protection that Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Deputies use while on duty.

Ballistic body armor protects canines by shielding their vital organs from bullets. Additionally, these vests can absorb the impact of any attack, including stabbings, falling debris and traffic accidents.

These vests will protect them for the next five years.

