Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Columbus County Sheriff’s K-9s gifted bulletproof vests

K-9 Cooper and K-9 Gunny with new bulletproof armor
K-9 Cooper and K-9 Gunny with new bulletproof armor(Columbus County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - An anonymous donor has donated ballistic body armor to Columbus County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Patrol.

After hearing of the passing of a North Carolina law enforcement agency’s K-9 from a gun shot wound, the donor felt moved to do something to protect the K-9s in his/her local jurisdiction.

According to a press release from Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, the donor contacted the Sheriff’s Office with their mission. The donor made a specific request that he/she wanted adequate protection for the K-9s, not the cheapest vests available. A custom fitting was arranged for the vests.

On Wednesday, June 9, the donor presented K-9 Cooper and K-9 Gunny with their new body armor. The vests are rated at the same level of protection that Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Deputies use while on duty.

Ballistic body armor protects canines by shielding their vital organs from bullets. Additionally, these vests can absorb the impact of any attack, including stabbings, falling debris and traffic accidents.

These vests will protect them for the next five years.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert becomes latest music star to announce concert at Riverfront Park Amphitheater
Russo bought his winning ticket from the Scotchman on North Lake Park Boulevard in Carolina Beach
Carolina Beach man wins Powerball prize with $3 ticket
Rape suspect shot by N.C. police chief identified as Clinton man
Former deputy countersues family for defamation after being labeled racist
Wilmington police: Juvenile charged in Tuesday shooting that left one hospitalized

Latest News

Gov. Cooper proclaims June 19 as Juneteenth Day in N.C.
Tapas, sangria and fun with friends when you visit Mariposa Tapas Bar in Wilmington, NC.
Cape Fear Foodie: Talkin’ Tapas
North Carolina Board of Education
State education board approves new teaching standards with focus on diversity
Ashley, Hoggard and East Bladen all advanced to the third round of the high school baseball...
Ashley, Hoggard, East Bladen win second round baseball playoff games