CastleBranch launches Professional Readiness Program to give students a jumpstart in their careers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new program will give students a strong start in the professional world.

CastleBranch, an infectious disease screening and compliance management company based in Wilmington, recently launched its inaugural “Professional Readiness Program.”

As part of the program, 10 recent New Hanover High School graduates will begin their careers at CastleBranch while pursuing their college education.

“They will be exploring different opportunities and roles in the company while they work toward a fully-funded associate degree at Cape Fear Community College,” said Poonam Kahlon, the company’s director of talent development. “This program’s goal is to nurture local talent and career discovery and support all of its participants. We hope this is a program model that Wilmington businesses can and will follow.”

The first students started the program in early June.

“Many individuals in our community do face systemic barriers to obtain career stability and we are very thrilled to be part of the solution that is going to improve the talent pipeline in our community create mentorship opportunities and help students to find and maintain a solid, guided pathway to a career that they will be passionate about,” Kahlon said.

The program is a partnership between CastleBranch, New Hanover County, Cape Fear Community College and Cape Fear Future Foundation.

The students do not have to commit to working for CastleBranch once the program is completed but they will have the opportunity to do so.

“We are here to help and grow them and hopefully they will be with us and we want to retain them but we don’t want to put a boundary on them,” Kahlon said.

CastleBranch employs around 500 people in Wilmington. The company works with healthcare programs, individuals and employers across the nation on compliance management, identity verification and tracking medical documents.

