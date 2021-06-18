Senior Connect
BIG ROCK DAY 5: Most boats fishing; ‘Natural’ remains in lead

‘Natural’ remains on the top of the leaderboard after reeling in a 521.6-pound blue marlin Tuesday.
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 1 hour ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Just ten boats are sitting out this fifth day of the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament in Morehead City.

Fishermen are being greeted with southeast winds, 5-10 knots, and seas of 2-3 feet.

Thursday saw a banner day for catches, with four marlins being brought in

“Natural” remains in the lead with its 521.6-pound blue marlin that was caught Tuesday.

This year has a record number of boats participating, and the winner could walk away with $1.6 million in prize money.

BIG ROCK LEADERBOARD
“Natural”521.6 pounds
“Outnumbered”512.4 pounds
“Widespread”479.2 pounds
“Following Seas”448.8 pounds
“Anticipation”446.8 pounds
“Dancin Outlaw”419.3 pounds

