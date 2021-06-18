BIG ROCK DAY 5: Most boats fishing; ‘Natural’ remains in lead

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Just ten boats are sitting out this fifth day of the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament in Morehead City.

Fishermen are being greeted with southeast winds, 5-10 knots, and seas of 2-3 feet.

Thursday saw a banner day for catches, with four marlins being brought in

“Natural” remains in the lead with its 521.6-pound blue marlin that was caught Tuesday.

This year has a record number of boats participating, and the winner could walk away with $1.6 million in prize money.

BIG ROCK LEADERBOARD “Natural” 521.6 pounds “Outnumbered” 512.4 pounds “Widespread” 479.2 pounds “Following Seas” 448.8 pounds “Anticipation” 446.8 pounds “Dancin Outlaw” 419.3 pounds

