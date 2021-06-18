Ashley, Hoggard, East Bladen win second round baseball playoff games

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Ashley and Hoggard High School baseball teams took steps Thursday night toward meeting in the 4A Eastern Finals by winning second round playoff games. But first they both have to win third-round games on Saturday.

The third-seeded Screaming Eagles spotted visiting Laney High School a 3-0 lead in the first inning, and roared back to beat the Bucs 15-7. Hoggard went on the road for the second round and defeated Scotland County 5-3. The 16th-seeded Vikings will have to travel again for their third round matchup Saturday at Fuquay-Varina, who defeated Pinecrest in Round Two. Ashley will host the third round game Saturday night against the winner of Thursday’s game between #10 Middle Creek and #15 Purnell Swett.

East Bladen, seeded ninth in the 2A bracket, had little trouble Thursday night in beating North Pitt 13-3. The Eagles will be on the road for the third round at either #10 North Lenoir or fifth-seeded Roanoke Rapids.

The Whiteville Wolfpack came up short in the 2A second round, dropping a 3-2 decision on the road at First Flight High School.

You can check the brackets for all four classifications by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.