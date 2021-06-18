Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Ashley, Hoggard, East Bladen win second round baseball playoff games

Ashley, Hoggard and East Bladen all advanced to the third round of the high school baseball...
Ashley, Hoggard and East Bladen all advanced to the third round of the high school baseball playoffs with wins Thursday night.
By Jon Evans
Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Ashley and Hoggard High School baseball teams took steps Thursday night toward meeting in the 4A Eastern Finals by winning second round playoff games. But first they both have to win third-round games on Saturday.

The third-seeded Screaming Eagles spotted visiting Laney High School a 3-0 lead in the first inning, and roared back to beat the Bucs 15-7. Hoggard went on the road for the second round and defeated Scotland County 5-3. The 16th-seeded Vikings will have to travel again for their third round matchup Saturday at Fuquay-Varina, who defeated Pinecrest in Round Two. Ashley will host the third round game Saturday night against the winner of Thursday’s game between #10 Middle Creek and #15 Purnell Swett.

East Bladen, seeded ninth in the 2A bracket, had little trouble Thursday night in beating North Pitt 13-3. The Eagles will be on the road for the third round at either #10 North Lenoir or fifth-seeded Roanoke Rapids.

The Whiteville Wolfpack came up short in the 2A second round, dropping a 3-2 decision on the road at First Flight High School.

You can check the brackets for all four classifications by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Rollins Martin
N.C. couple in deadly golf cart crash was heading home from party, officials say
The letter accuses two sheriff's officials of improper behavior, and colluding with school...
Anonymous letters question high ranking sheriff’s officials’ ties to NHCS sex scandal
82-year-old Henry Howell was turning into Bay Tree Lakes Volunteer Fire Department when he...
One man dead in Bladen County motorcycle crash Tuesday night
Suspect accused of committing larceny at Scotchman on Carolina Beach Rd.
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office asking for helping identifying Scotchman larceny suspect
Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert becomes latest music star to announce concert at Riverfront Park Amphitheater

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach
Officials say don't call 911 immediately after wildlife sightings
Officials say don’t call 911 immediately after a wildlife sighting
Leland transfers property, easements to H2GO to consolidate utility operations
American Red Cross in emergency need of blood donations
North Carolina’s First Lady responds to blood shortage, donates blood