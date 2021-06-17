Wilmington police: Juvenile charged in Tuesday shooting that left one hospitalized

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police have arrested one juvenile in connection with a fight that led to a shooting in the city Tuesday afternoon.

A prior news release from the WPD stated that officers responded to an alert from ShotSpotter — the city’s gunfire detection system — in the area of 15th and Church streets. Responding officers found bullet casings at the crime scene and several vehicles struck by gunfire.

After speaking with witnesses, investigators determined that two groups of juveniles got into a fight prior to the shooting.

One person was shot in the leg and taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Additionally, a juvenile was grazed by a bullet, the release stated. Their names were not released by officials.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for the WPD said that a juvenile was taken into custody and charged with firing a gun into an occupied vehicle. The spokesperson declined to release the suspect’s name.

Police say the two groups did know each other and officials claim it was an isolated incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, call the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC, add a space, and type your information or use the Wilmington NC PD app.

