TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes on Oleander Drive to close overnight Thursday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two lanes of Oleander Drive near the Oleander Plaza shopping center will be closed overnight Thursday while CFPUA crews replace a broken water valve in the area.

Beginning at 7 p.m., the inner westbound lanes of the 1900 block of Oleander Drive will be shifted into a single outer westbound lane. Driveways into the Oleander Plaza shopping center will not be impacted.

The lane shift is expected to remain in place for approximately 8 hours while crews complete the repair and road repaving.

CFPUA has issued a precautionary boil water advisory in conjunction with the repair work effective at 11 p.m.

Approximately 200 residential customers and 8 commercial customers will be impacted at the following addresses: The Chateau Terrance Apartments; 2116 to 2124 Mimosa Place; 1902 to 2038 Oleander Drive; and 2101 Camellia Drive.

Notification has been hand-delivered by staff to the affected customers.

See below for a map of the traffic change:

Two lanes of Oleander Drive near the Oleander Plaza shopping center will be closed overnight Thursday while crews replace a broken water valve in the area. (CFPUA)

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.