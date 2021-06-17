TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes on Oleander Drive to close overnight Thursday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two lanes of Oleander Drive near the Oleander Plaza shopping center will be closed overnight Thursday while CFPUA crews replace a broken water valve in the area.
Beginning at 7 p.m., the inner westbound lanes of the 1900 block of Oleander Drive will be shifted into a single outer westbound lane. Driveways into the Oleander Plaza shopping center will not be impacted.
The lane shift is expected to remain in place for approximately 8 hours while crews complete the repair and road repaving.
CFPUA has issued a precautionary boil water advisory in conjunction with the repair work effective at 11 p.m.
Approximately 200 residential customers and 8 commercial customers will be impacted at the following addresses: The Chateau Terrance Apartments; 2116 to 2124 Mimosa Place; 1902 to 2038 Oleander Drive; and 2101 Camellia Drive.
Notification has been hand-delivered by staff to the affected customers.
See below for a map of the traffic change:
