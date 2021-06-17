Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes on Oleander Drive to close overnight Thursday

By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two lanes of Oleander Drive near the Oleander Plaza shopping center will be closed overnight Thursday while CFPUA crews replace a broken water valve in the area.

Beginning at 7 p.m., the inner westbound lanes of the 1900 block of Oleander Drive will be shifted into a single outer westbound lane. Driveways into the Oleander Plaza shopping center will not be impacted.

The lane shift is expected to remain in place for approximately 8 hours while crews complete the repair and road repaving.

CFPUA has issued a precautionary boil water advisory in conjunction with the repair work effective at 11 p.m.

Approximately 200 residential customers and 8 commercial customers will be impacted at the following addresses: The Chateau Terrance Apartments; 2116 to 2124 Mimosa Place; 1902 to 2038 Oleander Drive; and 2101 Camellia Drive.

Notification has been hand-delivered by staff to the affected customers.

See below for a map of the traffic change:

Two lanes of Oleander Drive near the Oleander Plaza shopping center will be closed overnight...
Two lanes of Oleander Drive near the Oleander Plaza shopping center will be closed overnight Thursday while crews replace a broken water valve in the area.(CFPUA)

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Rollins Martin
N.C. couple in deadly golf cart crash was heading home from party, officials say
The letter accuses two sheriff's officials of improper behavior, and colluding with school...
Anonymous letters question high ranking sheriff’s officials’ ties to NHCS sex scandal
82-year-old Henry Howell was turning into Bay Tree Lakes Volunteer Fire Department when he...
One man dead in Bladen County motorcycle crash Tuesday night
Suspect accused of committing larceny at Scotchman on Carolina Beach Rd.
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office asking for helping identifying Scotchman larceny suspect
High Point principal, with Brunswick County roots, gains national and international attention...
“I’m just a country boy from Brunswick County”: Singing principal who wowed the world, raised near Supply

Latest News

Megan Kopka is one of the founders of the Modern Widows Club Cape Fear (Source: WECT)
Modern Widows Club connects women to help them from grief to reconciliation
"Dancin Outlaw' caught this blue marlin Thursday morning.
BIG ROCK: ‘Dancin Outlaw’ snags 419.3-pound blue marlin; 2 more boats coming in
Rape suspect shot by N.C. police chief identified as Clinton man
Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert becomes latest music star to announce concert at Riverfront Park Amphitheater