Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Texas governor: State, crowdsourcing will fund border wall

By Associated Press
Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has divulged some details on his emerging proposal to build more barriers along the U.S. border with Mexico in his ongoing political fight over immigration with the Democratic Biden administration.

The Republican governor said Wednesday he would use $250 million in state money, plus crowdsourced financing to start the project.

But it was unclear how much it would cost to ensure Texas’ 1,200 miles of border with Mexico are fortified.

Legal experts say the U.S. Supreme Court has made clear that the power to enforce immigration law is in the hands of the federal government.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Rollins Martin
N.C. couple in deadly golf cart crash was heading home from party, officials say
82-year-old Henry Howell was turning into Bay Tree Lakes Volunteer Fire Department when he...
One man dead in Bladen County motorcycle crash Tuesday night
The letter accuses two sheriff's officials of improper behavior, and colluding with school...
Anonymous letters question high ranking sheriff’s officials’ ties to NHCS sex scandal
Suspect accused of committing larceny at Scotchman on Carolina Beach Rd.
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office asking for helping identifying Scotchman larceny suspect
High Point principal, with Brunswick County roots, gains national and international attention...
“I’m just a country boy from Brunswick County”: Singing principal who wowed the world, raised near Supply

Latest News

LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team gives press briefing
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Biden to sign bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
‘Obamacare’ survives: Supreme Court dismisses big challenge
Mixing COVID vaccines is likely safe and effective, but researchers are still gathering data to...
Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
Official: US to spend $3B for antiviral pills for COVID-19