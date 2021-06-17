Second round of HS baseball playoffs includes matchup between Laney, Ashley

SOUTHEASTERN N.C. (WECT) - The second round of high school baseball playoffs in North Carolina takes place Thursday. Among the second round matchups: an all-Wilmington showdown.

(3) Ashley will host (11) Laney. The time of the game has not been announced. Last time the Buccaneers and Screaming Eagles played on June 10, Laney won 4-3.

(16) Hoggard plays at (9) Scotland at 6 p.m.

(14) Whiteville plays at (6) First Flight. The time of the game has not been announced.

(9) East Bladen will host (16) North Pitt. The time of the game has not been announced.

We will provide updates on game times once they become available. For playoff brackets and updates, check the website for NCHSAA baseball.

