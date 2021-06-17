Senior Connect
Pender County Schools to host free school sports physicals

Free sports physicals will be held for Pender County high school students in Rocky Point on Tuesday, June 22(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Free school physicals will be held for Pender County high school students intending to participate in school sports in Rocky Point on Tuesday, June 22.

No appointment is necessary and students should bring completed NCHSAA forms that have been signed by a parent or legal guardian.

Download the English version of the NCHSAA form here and the Spanish version here.

COVID-19 vaccines will be offered on site for students and family members.

The Pender County Schools sports physicals take place from 5–7 p.m. at NHRMC ExpressCare, 7910 US-117 S, Rocky Point, NC 28457.

