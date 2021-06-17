Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Officials say don’t call 911 immediately after a wildlife sighting

By Mara McJilton
Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wildlife officials have been getting more calls about wildlife sightings in places that people don’t typically see these animals: alligators, snakes, even bears in some places.

The increase in these sightings is not uncommon for this time of year with the warmer weather, and recent rainfall.

“We’ve had bears in the city of Wilmington, alligators that are normally here, but with the abundance of rain that we’ve had, people have had more interactions with the alligators because they feel like they can roam farther,” said Master Officer Clayton Ludwick with North Carolina Wildlife Resources.

In addition to weather changes, more development is going into previously empty land, which is driving these animals away from places that used to be their natural habitat.

Wildlife officials said that most times when you spot one of these animals there is no threat, as long as you avoid any interaction with them.

“Just stay away from them, limit your contact with them, and obviously if there’s any food source, remove the food source and don’t feed the alligators,” said Ludwick.

The main concern with a food source is pet food that is typically left outside, or food in garbage cans.

If there are ongoing concerns with an animal, or if they have caused damage, it is best to call the Wildlife Helpline at 866-318-2401.

If someone is in immediate danger from a wild animal, then you should call 911.

A Columbus County woman recently saw an alligator in her neighbor’s backyard, “I asked him if he called anyone, and he said yes he called 911,” said Columbus County resident Chris Jackson.

Alligator seen in a backyard in Columbus County.
Alligator seen in a backyard in Columbus County.(WECT)

But she quickly realized that 911 wasn’t the number to call. Jackson said she was shocked, but “he never moved, he laid there in the same spot,” until wildlife officials showed up to remove the gator.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Rollins Martin
N.C. couple in deadly golf cart crash was heading home from party, officials say
The letter accuses two sheriff's officials of improper behavior, and colluding with school...
Anonymous letters question high ranking sheriff’s officials’ ties to NHCS sex scandal
82-year-old Henry Howell was turning into Bay Tree Lakes Volunteer Fire Department when he...
One man dead in Bladen County motorcycle crash Tuesday night
Suspect accused of committing larceny at Scotchman on Carolina Beach Rd.
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office asking for helping identifying Scotchman larceny suspect
High Point principal, with Brunswick County roots, gains national and international attention...
“I’m just a country boy from Brunswick County”: Singing principal who wowed the world, raised near Supply

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach
Leland transfers property, easements to H2GO to consolidate utility operations
American Red Cross in emergency need of blood donations
North Carolina’s First Lady responds to blood shortage, donates blood
Thursday morning lesson at the Robert Strange Pool in Wilmington.
Wilmington swimmers dive into “World’s Largest Swim Lesson”