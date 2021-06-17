Senior Connect
North Carolina’s First Lady responds to blood shortage, donates blood

By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - First Lady Kristin Cooper and her daughter Natalie donated blood Thursday because North Carolina is experiencing a blood shortage and she wanted to help and show her appreciation for frontline workers.

“Roy and I are very thankful for the work of the Red Cross and all of our frontline workers throughout this pandemic,” said Kristin Cooper. “I feel like donating blood is one way we can give back and show our gratitude.”

The Red Cross is in dire need of the help of donors to boost blood supplies.

To help with the shortage, Rotarians are hosting monthly blood drives.

The next event, Bleed for Your City Blood Drive, will be held Wednesday, June 23 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. at Independence Mall, 3500 Oleander Drive, Wilmington.

Click here and enter your Zip code to schedule an appointment for this event or call 1-800-733-2767. All donors will receive a free t-shirt.

