Modern Widows Club connects women to help them from grief to reconciliation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Although 70 percent of women will become widows in their lifetime, many widows find that resources to help them are limited.

That’s what Megan Kopka experienced after she lost her husband, Keith, to ALS in 2014.

Although the average ALS patient lives just two to five years with the condition, nothing prepared Kopka for the journey ahead.

“I tried for four years imaging what it would be like to be widowed and what I experienced was unimaginable,” Kopka said.

Kopka co-founded the Modern Widows Club Cape Fear to help other women who are surviving the loss of a loved one.

“We have great, authentic conversations,” she said. “We follow resilience science, so we are trying to help women go from grieving to reconciliation. When you really think about the definition of reconciliation, it’s when you have two opposing forces at the same moment, so joy and sorrow living in the same moment. That is a widow’s experience. So, we go from grieving to reconciliation and we also go from survive to thrive.”

Cape Fear Modern Widows Club FIRST ANNIVERSARY falls on International Widows Day. This day is recognized by the United... Posted by Modern Widows Club Cape Fear on Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Next week, on Wed., June 23, which is International Widows Day, the group will mark its one year anniversary and receive a proclamation for its work from the City of Wilmington during an event at Battleship Park.

To learn more about the group, click here.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.