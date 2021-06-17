Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Modern Widows Club connects women to help them from grief to reconciliation

Megan Kopka is one of the founders of the Modern Widows Club Cape Fear (Source: WECT)
Megan Kopka is one of the founders of the Modern Widows Club Cape Fear (Source: WECT)(WECT)
By Ashlea Kosikowski
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Although 70 percent of women will become widows in their lifetime, many widows find that resources to help them are limited.

That’s what Megan Kopka experienced after she lost her husband, Keith, to ALS in 2014.

Although the average ALS patient lives just two to five years with the condition, nothing prepared Kopka for the journey ahead.

“I tried for four years imaging what it would be like to be widowed and what I experienced was unimaginable,” Kopka said.

Kopka co-founded the Modern Widows Club Cape Fear to help other women who are surviving the loss of a loved one.

“We have great, authentic conversations,” she said. “We follow resilience science, so we are trying to help women go from grieving to reconciliation. When you really think about the definition of reconciliation, it’s when you have two opposing forces at the same moment, so joy and sorrow living in the same moment. That is a widow’s experience. So, we go from grieving to reconciliation and we also go from survive to thrive.”

Cape Fear Modern Widows Club FIRST ANNIVERSARY falls on International Widows Day. This day is recognized by the United...

Posted by Modern Widows Club Cape Fear on Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Next week, on Wed., June 23, which is International Widows Day, the group will mark its one year anniversary and receive a proclamation for its work from the City of Wilmington during an event at Battleship Park.

To learn more about the group, click here.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Rollins Martin
N.C. couple in deadly golf cart crash was heading home from party, officials say
The letter accuses two sheriff's officials of improper behavior, and colluding with school...
Anonymous letters question high ranking sheriff’s officials’ ties to NHCS sex scandal
82-year-old Henry Howell was turning into Bay Tree Lakes Volunteer Fire Department when he...
One man dead in Bladen County motorcycle crash Tuesday night
Suspect accused of committing larceny at Scotchman on Carolina Beach Rd.
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office asking for helping identifying Scotchman larceny suspect
High Point principal, with Brunswick County roots, gains national and international attention...
“I’m just a country boy from Brunswick County”: Singing principal who wowed the world, raised near Supply

Latest News

"Dancin Outlaw' caught this blue marlin Thursday morning.
BIG ROCK: Three more boats on their way in with blue marlins
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes on Oleander Drive to close overnight Thursday
Rape suspect shot by N.C. police chief identified as Clinton man
Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert becomes latest music star to announce concert at Riverfront Park Amphitheater