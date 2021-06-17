Senior Connect
Miranda Lambert becomes latest music star to announce concert at Riverfront Park Amphitheater

Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert(Invision)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Country music superstar Miranda Lambert will be coming to Wilmington in August.

As part of her Wildcard Tour, Lambert joins a long list of well-known performers who have booked concerts at Wilmington’s new venue, Riverfront Park Amphitheater. The concert will take place Saturday, August 7.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 25 on the Live Nation website.

Other well-known performers coming to Riverfront Park Amphitheater include Lady A, Widespread Panic, Glass Animals, 311, Harry Connick Jr., Santana, Brett Eldredge, Train, and comedians Jim Gaffigan and Trevor Noah.

Fellow country singers Matt Stell, Elvie Shane and Jackson Dean will be opening for Lambert.

Lambert has won multiple Grammy’s and Country Music Association Awards since she began her career in 2001.

Construction is still underway on the site, but it was announced that there will be a grand opening for the venue on July 4.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

