Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Massive 1,098-carat diamond unearthed in Africa

The diamond found in Botswana is believed to be the third largest in the world.
The diamond found in Botswana is believed to be the third largest in the world.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – This gem would literally weigh you down.

A recently discovered diamond in Botswana is believed to be the third-largest in the world.

The stone weighs in at 1,098 carats.

Botswanan President Mokgweetsi Masisi recently got a look at the beautiful stone and praised Debswana Diamond Company, the mining company that unearthed it on June 1.

It is the largest diamond found in the company’s history.

Proceeds from the gemstone will be used to advance national development in the country.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Rollins Martin
N.C. couple in deadly golf cart crash was heading home from party, officials say
The letter accuses two sheriff's officials of improper behavior, and colluding with school...
Anonymous letters question high ranking sheriff’s officials’ ties to NHCS sex scandal
82-year-old Henry Howell was turning into Bay Tree Lakes Volunteer Fire Department when he...
One man dead in Bladen County motorcycle crash Tuesday night
Suspect accused of committing larceny at Scotchman on Carolina Beach Rd.
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office asking for helping identifying Scotchman larceny suspect
High Point principal, with Brunswick County roots, gains national and international attention...
“I’m just a country boy from Brunswick County”: Singing principal who wowed the world, raised near Supply

Latest News

FILE - This updated handout photo provided by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and...
EXPLAINER: The story of Juneteenth, the new federal holiday
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin testifies before a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing,...
Austin: Al-Qaida could regroup in Afghanistan in 2 years
A bill introduced by Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey and Republican Sen. Susan...
As COVID-19 crisis ebbs, some seeking 9/11-style commission
A new analysis shows COVID cases are down in states where vaccinations are up.
Where vaccinations are up, COVID cases are down
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2020 file photo, police use chemical irritants and crowd control...
Officers resign from Portland, Oregon, protest response unit