Leland transfers property, easements to H2GO to consolidate utility operations

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland unanimously approved a resolution Thursday that transfers property and easements to Brunswick Regional Water and Sewer H2GO, the final step in consolidating their water and wastewater operations.

“The transfer of property and assignment of easements associated with water and sanitary sewer is necessary for the Sanitary District to fulfill their utility operation and maintenance requirements,” the resolution reads.

In March, the town and Sanitary District, or H2GO, entered into an interlocal agreement that would combine their utility operations to “gain efficiencies in operations, enhance financial sustainability, reduce redundancies and overlaps and improve customer service,” according to a news release announcing the decision.

