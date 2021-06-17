Senior Connect
Isaac Bear student wins 7th Congressional District art competition

Teagan Jones, a student at Isaac Bear Early College High School, has won the art competition...
Teagan Jones, a student at Isaac Bear Early College High School, has won the art competition for North Carolina’s 7th Congressional District, Rep. David Rouzer announced on Thursday.(Teagan Jones via Rep. David Rouzer)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Teagan Jones, a student at Isaac Bear Early College High School, has won the art competition for North Carolina’s 7th Congressional District, Rep. David Rouzer announced on Thursday.

Jones’ piece, “Migration,” will now be displayed in the halls of the U.S. Capitol along with winners of other art competitions from congressional districts across the country.

“Congratulations to Teagan Jones on her selection as this year’s winner of the Congressional Art Competition,” said Rouzer. “We had many creative entries showcasing the talented, young artists in our district. I look forward to showing off Teagan’s talents to those who will view her artwork as it hangs in the U.S. Capitol.”

