Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

‘I forgive you, but I need you to turn yourself in’: Grieving mother issues plea for man accused of killing son

By Alex Giles
Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte mother is pleading with the man accused of killing her son to turn himself in to police.

Police are currently searching for Cordero Ardrey in connection to the killing of 34-year-old Horace Mccorey.

Mccorey was shot around 4 a.m. last Saturday at Mooney’s Lounge on North Graham Street. Shortly after being shot, Mccorey drove to a nearby fire station and crashed, according to police.

Officers said Mccorey was taken to Atrium Main, but died of his injuries.

Police identified Ardrey as a suspect in the case Tuesday evening. CMPD says a murder warrant has been issued for Ardrey’s arrest. Police say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

Mccorey’s mother, Darlene Mccorey Robinson, spoke to WBTV in an interview Wednesday evening. She spoke fondly of her son.

“He was getting ready to be 35 years old this Friday. June the 18th is his birthday. He had seven children. He had one on the way – talented young man, loved to rap, loved to dance, got so many videos dancing,” said Robinson.

She said she was shocked when family members told her that her son had been shot. She said loved ones helped her get to the hospital.

“They told me they were taking him to the hospital and I finally got dressed and somebody came and they took me because I couldn’t even drive. I was devastated. I couldn’t drive,” said Robinson.

The grieving mother said she had heard that an argument between Ardrey and her son led to the deadly shooting. She explained that Ardrey and her son had been friends.

“Justice needs to be served on him before I put my son in the ground because he was my son’s friend. He’s supposed to have been a friend,” said Robinson.

She issued a stern message for the murder suspect, offering forgiveness, but pleading with Ardrey to turn himself in to police.

“I forgive you. If you’re looking at me, I forgive you, but I need you to turn yourself in for doing this to my son,” said a tearful Robinson.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Rollins Martin
N.C. couple in deadly golf cart crash was heading home from party, officials say
82-year-old Henry Howell was turning into Bay Tree Lakes Volunteer Fire Department when he...
One man dead in Bladen County motorcycle crash Tuesday night
The letter accuses two sheriff's officials of improper behavior, and colluding with school...
Anonymous letters question high ranking sheriff’s officials’ ties to NHCS sex scandal
Suspect accused of committing larceny at Scotchman on Carolina Beach Rd.
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office asking for helping identifying Scotchman larceny suspect
High Point principal, with Brunswick County roots, gains national and international attention...
“I’m just a country boy from Brunswick County”: Singing principal who wowed the world, raised near Supply

Latest News

'Natural' catches 521.6-pound big blue marlin at Day 2 of Big Rock
Big Rock Day 4: ‘Dancin’ Outlaw’ boats a blue marlin
Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert becomes latest music star to announce concert at Riverfront Park Amphitheater
Teagan Jones, a student at Isaac Bear Early College High School, has won the art competition...
Isaac Bear student wins 7th Congressional District art competition
Girl Scout Cookies
15 million boxes of unsold Girl Scout Cookies means $60 million in lost revenue
The burn, meant to to reduce hazards and benefit wildlife, begins at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Controlled burn taking place Thursday at Carolina Beach State Park