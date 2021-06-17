Historic Latta Plantation closed until further notice following Juneteenth event controversy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following backlash from the community regarding what has been called an “insensitive” scheduled event, Historic Latta Plantation has closed until further notice.

Mecklenburg County announced the plantation’s closure Thursday afternoon.

“Over the next few months, we will evaluate the best path forward for Latta Plantation and its programming, ensuring that the site is utilized in an appropriate, forward-thinking manner,” Park and Recreation Director W. Lee Jones wrote in a statement posted on the county’s website. “As our review continues, we feel it is in the best interest of the community and the property to close for now until other plans can be announced.”

The event in question was titled “Kingdom Coming,” and was scheduled for June 19, also known as Juneteenth.

Juneteenth is a holiday that celebrates the emancipation of slaves in America.

According to the event description description, the audience would hear from “white refugees” and included the term “massa.”

It also referred to enslaved people as “bondsmen.”

“We should not support any business or organization that does not respect equality, history, and the truth of the African-American people’s journey to freedom. Despite intent, words matter. And the Historic Latta Plantation should know better,” Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles tweeted in response.

The event received pushback from the community, including the town of Huntersville (where the plantation is located) and neighboring Carolina Raptor Center.

Ian Campbell, the plantation’s former site manager, said the event was canceled due to “security concerns for volunteers and staff.”

Campbell put out a statement blaming the media for inciting a “social media frenzy.”

“To the masses on social media and politicians, no apology will be given for bringing a unique program to educate the public about former slaves becoming FREE!,” Campbell wrote.

Mecklenburg County Commissioners to let their contract with Historic Latta Place, a private, not-for-profit organization that managed the plantation and Latta Nature Preserve, expire.

The closure will not affect the Carolina Raptor Center, Quest or other services in the Nature Preserve, according to the statement issued.

