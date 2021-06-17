Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: nice through Friday, heat returns on Saturday

Gabe Ross June 17, 2021
By Eric Davis
Updated: 7 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Thursday afternoon! A cool front has brought drier and more stable air to the Lower Cape Fear Region. Look for daily highs Thursday and Friday to top out in the middle to upper 80s with shower and storm chances near zero. A light northwest wind will do its best to help keep you cool, but take frequent breaks if you’re outside and remember the sunscreen if you’re heading to the beach. Expect more heat for Saturday with widespread lower and middle 90s in the mix. Isolated shower and storm chance return to the mix for Father’s Day Sunday. Humidity levels will surge over the weekend.

While we enjoy tranquil weather, tropical storm formation is likely in the western Gulf of Mexico before the weekend arrives. If this storm receives a name, it would be Claudette-- the third so far of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Direct impacts look unlikely, but leftover moisture could result in some unsettled weather next week. Stay informed and prepared for whatever the lengthy Atlantic Hurricane Season might bring: wect.com/hurricane.

Catch your First Alert Forecast for the next seven days for Wilmington right here. You’ll notice an uptick and heat and storm chances through the Father’s Day weekend! Don’t forget... you can extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App!

