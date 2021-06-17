Controlled burn taking place Thursday at Carolina Beach State Park

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A controlled burn is planned at Carolina Beach State Park near the Flytrap Trail parking lot on the southwest side of the park.

The burn will begin around 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Roads, trails and service roads within the vicinity will be closed during the burn, including the Flytrap Trail and portions of the Sugarloaf and Swamp Trails. The park will remain open, with the Visitor Center, Marina, Campground and trails in the remaining areas of the park operating normally.

The purpose of the burn is to reduce hazards and benefit wildlife including longleaf pine and Venus Flytraps.

The image below shows where the exact area where the burn will take place:

Burn area at Carolina Beach State Park on Thursday, June 17 (North Carolina State Parks)

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.