Construction at Riverfront Park still underway, less than 3 weeks away from grand opening

By Mara McJilton
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 8:33 PM EDT
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington bought 6.6 acres of land along the Cape Fear River years ago, but only started construction back in December of 2019.

Now, construction crews are working around the clock to finish in time after budget issues and material shortages caused many setbacks.

City spokesperson Dylan Lee said, “The west gardens won’t be ready and I don’t have a time frame on that, but the playscape, the concert area, concession, the lawn, the viewing area, bathrooms, the great lawn, interactive water feature — all of that will be ready to go.”

The west gardens is what they are calling the back area of the park.

The grand opening is set for the Fourth of July, but it is still unclear whether the west gardens area will be ready for the first show, Widespread Panic, on July 16th.

“Over the next couple of weeks we are expecting to get certificates of occupancy, permits, finalize a road that we are putting together which is a connection of Nutt Street, finalize the pedestrian promenade which will be the main pedestrian entrance into the park,” said Lee.

The park is already creating a buzz outside of town.

“I would probably come down and see, like, Santana or something like that — it’s getting ready to happen from what I’m hearing,” said David Addis, a visitor from Raleigh.

Other visitors said they will be back once it’s open.

“It would be worth it to make the trip down here to see a band that we want to see and visit with family and friends, enjoy the beach and Riverwalk,” said Jerry Plaisted.

Many big name artists are already scheduled to perform at the park throughout this year.

Crews are on a tight deadline.

“We’ve got numerous construction crews that are wrapping up details, and they will continue working all the way up until we are ready to open,” said Lee.

