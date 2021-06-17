Chadwick Boseman’s parents speak exclusively to WYFF News 4 in first interview since his passing

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) — In their first public appearance and interview since Chadwick Boseman’s death, his parents, Carolyn and Leroy Boseman spoke exclusively to WYFF News 4′s Allen Devlin about Chadwick’s time as a student at T.L. Hanna High School and how life has been over the past 10 months since his death on August 28, 2020.

Carolyn and Leroy were invited to T.L. Hanna High School’s Class of 2021 Graduation Ceremony to accept T.L. Hanna’s first-ever Distinguished Alumni Award on Chadwick’s behalf.

“It was an honor,” said Carolyn Boseman. “It was quite an honor because he worked hard at Hanna. He was one of those honor graduates when he graduated so, he worked very hard.”

While at T.L. Hanna, Boseman was a student-athlete, a star on the school’s basketball team, as well as a member of the speech and debate team, where he placed in the Oratory National Tournament in 1995. More familiarly, he was a dominant actor and performer and was recognized as Mr. T.L. Hanna his senior year.

His mother and father say that while he was active in many different aspects of school life, he was a student and academic, first and foremost.

“No matter how many activities he’d participate in, you never had to say ‘have you done your homework?’” said Carolyn. “He would just stay up and do it no matter what.”

“I was glad that they honored him,” said Leroy. “He was a child that never gave up on anything.”

Over the past 10 months, Chadwick’s parents say, as expected, it has been difficult dealing with the loss of their son; the lack of distractions and added isolation due to the closures forced by the COVID-19 pandemic made it no easier.

But the constant outpouring of love and support from around the world has lessened the burden of grief, and the distinguished alumni award they accepted today will be added to a growing list of posthumous recognitions for Chadwick.

After his original stage 3 colon cancer diagnosis in 2016, Boseman continued to star in many roles in Hollywood, including movies such as Black Panther, Marshall, Avengers Infinity War, Avengers Endgame, Da 5 Bloods and 21 Bridges.

Carolyn says that Chadwick’s decision to keep his diagnosis private was a personal one made to keep his private life and health separate from his professional life, which was consistently in the spotlight.

“We are grateful and thankful that they saw him in that light,” said Leroy. “He was a good child. We hate that we lost him, but God knows best.”

“He was just really an amazing child,” said Carolyn. “It was a pleasure to be his parents.”

