Carolina Beach man wins Powerball prize with $3 ticket

Russo bought his winning ticket from the Scotchman on North Lake Park Boulevard in Carolina Beach
By WECT Staff
Updated: 29 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A man from Carolina Beach won $100,000 with a $3 Powerball ticket and claimed his prize at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh Thursday.

Robert Russo Jr.’s Power Play ticket matched four numbers on the white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000; when the 2X multiplier was drawn, his prize doubled to $100,000.

Lottery officials announced that Russo bought his winning ticket from the Scotchman on North Lake Park Boulevard in Carolina Beach — which, coincidentally, is next to Winner Avenue — for the January 13 drawing and claimed his prize Thursday. Russo took home $70,757 after federal and state taxes.

The odds of matching four white balls and the Powerball in a drawing are 1 in 913,129.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

