Big Rock Day 4: ‘Dancin’ Outlaw’ boats a blue marlin

'Natural' remains on the top of the leaderboard after reeling in a 521.6-pound blue marlin Tuesday.
'Natural' catches 521.6-pound big blue marlin at Day 2 of Big Rock
'Natural' catches 521.6-pound big blue marlin at Day 2 of Big Rock(WITN Sports)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The third blue marlin so far this week has been boated in the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.

“Dancin’ Outlaw” boated the marlin after a 35-minute fight. The boat is expected at Big Rock Landing at 1:30 p.m.

This is the fourth day of the tournament.

Nearly all of the boats competing are out on the water.

Tournament organizers say 235 boats are out Thursday, with 35 boats taking a lay day. A majority of the boats are fishing on the east side of the gulf stream.

On Wednesday, no crews boated a big blue marlin. ‘Natural’ remains on the top of the leaderboard after reeling in a 521.6-pound blue marlin Tuesday.

This year, a total of 270 boats are participating and the top prize could reach $1.6 million.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

