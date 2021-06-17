15 million boxes of unsold Girl Scout Cookies means $60 million in lost revenue

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 15 million boxes of unsold girl scout cookies. It’s not good news for the Girl Scouts, who rely on those sales to help fund programs.

The North Carolina Southern Pines Council, encompasses 41 counties in North Carolina. Scout Leaders say the numbers have been disappointing, overall, but they’re lucky they haven’t seen the backlog of boxes in warehouses.

“We planned ahead, because we saw, the riding on the wall, it was to be a tough year” says Leslie Flood, who’s the Chief Business Officer for the Council. “We reduced our inventory by about 28% and that really helped us. It also helped, that scouting involvement numbers were down, so it didn’t have to impact as many programs.”

15 million boxes equates to about $60 million dollars in lost revenue that the Girl Scouts are having to deal with. That’s money to help fund programs.

“It’s just great to get out into the community and share the message about Girl Scouts” says Debbie Todd, who’s the Membership Director of the NC Southern Pines Council. “I want girls to realize their potential. Many of our great female entrepreneurs go their start in Girl Scouts.”

Skyla Hart has been in Girl Scouts, the last 8 years. This year, she sold more than four thousand boxes to earn the title of New Hanover County’s Top Girl Scout Cookie Seller.

“It was challenging, with the pandemic” says Hart. “But to be the top seller is something that I’ve worked hard to do. It all worked out.”

Girl Scout Cookie season ends in March. Those 15 million boxes, sitting in warehouses around the country, aren’t for sale. But you can still help the Girl Scouts and their fundraiser. You can purchase a box to be donated to teachers, front line workers, and foodbanks around the country.

