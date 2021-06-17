Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

15 million boxes of unsold Girl Scout Cookies means $60 million in lost revenue

By Bill Murray
Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 15 million boxes of unsold girl scout cookies. It’s not good news for the Girl Scouts, who rely on those sales to help fund programs.

The North Carolina Southern Pines Council, encompasses 41 counties in North Carolina. Scout Leaders say the numbers have been disappointing, overall, but they’re lucky they haven’t seen the backlog of boxes in warehouses.

“We planned ahead, because we saw, the riding on the wall, it was to be a tough year” says Leslie Flood, who’s the Chief Business Officer for the Council. “We reduced our inventory by about 28% and that really helped us. It also helped, that scouting involvement numbers were down, so it didn’t have to impact as many programs.”

15 million boxes equates to about $60 million dollars in lost revenue that the Girl Scouts are having to deal with. That’s money to help fund programs.

“It’s just great to get out into the community and share the message about Girl Scouts” says Debbie Todd, who’s the Membership Director of the NC Southern Pines Council. “I want girls to realize their potential. Many of our great female entrepreneurs go their start in Girl Scouts.”

Skyla Hart has been in Girl Scouts, the last 8 years. This year, she sold more than four thousand boxes to earn the title of New Hanover County’s Top Girl Scout Cookie Seller.

“It was challenging, with the pandemic” says Hart. “But to be the top seller is something that I’ve worked hard to do. It all worked out.”

Girl Scout Cookie season ends in March. Those 15 million boxes, sitting in warehouses around the country, aren’t for sale. But you can still help the Girl Scouts and their fundraiser. You can purchase a box to be donated to teachers, front line workers, and foodbanks around the country.

A new link has dropped within the last 24 hours.

To learn more about it, click here.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Rollins Martin
N.C. couple in deadly golf cart crash was heading home from party, officials say
82-year-old Henry Howell was turning into Bay Tree Lakes Volunteer Fire Department when he...
One man dead in Bladen County motorcycle crash Tuesday night
The letter accuses two sheriff's officials of improper behavior, and colluding with school...
Anonymous letters question high ranking sheriff’s officials’ ties to NHCS sex scandal
Suspect accused of committing larceny at Scotchman on Carolina Beach Rd.
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office asking for helping identifying Scotchman larceny suspect
High Point principal, with Brunswick County roots, gains national and international attention...
“I’m just a country boy from Brunswick County”: Singing principal who wowed the world, raised near Supply

Latest News

The burn, meant to to reduce hazards and benefit wildlife, begins at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Controlled burn taking place Thursday at Carolina Beach State Park
Council member hopes citizens, businesses continue safety precautions as restrictions loosen.
‘We shouldn’t be that comfortable just yet’: Lax safety standards raise concern
Carolyn and Leroy were invited to T.L. Hanna High School’s Class of 2021 Graduation Ceremony to...
Chadwick Boseman’s parents speak exclusively to WYFF News 4 in first interview since his passing
'Natural' catches 521.6-pound big blue marlin at Day 2 of Big Rock
Big Rock Day 3: No marlins caught despite 147 boats on water