US ends strict Trump-era asylum rules for violence victims

Attorney General Merrick Garland departs after speaking at the Justice Department in...
Attorney General Merrick Garland departs after speaking at the Justice Department in Washington, on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.(Win McNamee | Win McNamee/Pool via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(AP) - The U.S. government has put an end to two Trump administration policies that made it harder for Central American immigrants fleeing violence to qualify for asylum.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said Wednesday that immigration judges should no longer follow the Trump-era rules that made it difficult for immigrants who faced domestic or gang violence to win asylum in the United States.

He said he was making the changes after President Joe Biden ordered his office and the Department of Homeland Security to draft rules addressing complex issues in immigration law about groups of people who should qualify for humanitarian protection.

The move could make it easier for Central American immigrants to win their cases in immigration court and was celebrated by immigrant advocates.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

