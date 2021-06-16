Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Two lanes of Oleander Drive near Independence Mall to close temporarily

The lane closures will affect traffic in the area of Independence Mall.
The lane closures will affect traffic in the area of Independence Mall.(AP (custom credit) | AP)
By WECT Staff
Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two lanes of Oleander Drive at Hawthorne Road will be temporarily closed this weekend and early next week for a sewer repair in the area.

Starting at 7 p.m. Friday, June 18, the eastbound right-turn lane and righthand thru-lane of Oleander Drive will be closed at the intersection with Hawthorne Road near Independence Mall. Eastbound traffic will be shifted into the lefthand thru-lane.

Westbound traffic on Oleander Drive will not be impacted, but turns onto Hawthorne Road will not be possible.

Both lanes of Oleander Drive will remain open at the intersection with Independence Boulevard.

Hawthorne Road will be closed to all traffic at the intersection. Drivers on Hawthorne Road can detour using Mayfair Drive and Live Oak Parkway.

The repair work will occur around-the-clock and is expected to last through Tuesday, June 22.

See below for a map of the closure and recommended detour:

Lane closure at Oleander/Hawthorne Road
Lane closure at Oleander/Hawthorne Road(CFPUA)

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Rollins Martin
N.C. couple in deadly golf cart crash was heading home from party, officials say
A video shows a firefighter pointing a gun at a driver.
Viral video shows a North Carolina firefighter pointing a gun at driver
One hospitalized after fight between juveniles leads to shooting in Wilmington
Cost of repairs to Southport Marina following Hurricane Isaias exceed $6 million (Source: Tela...
Federal lawsuit filed against Southport Marina after sticking boat owners with Isaias-related repair costs
Anthony Spivey
Former Chadbourn police chief accused of embezzling money meant for family of leukemia patient

Latest News

City of Wilmington endorses NCDOT study, will focus on pedestrian safety along S. College Road
Students and others advocate for S. College Rd pedestrian crossing study
A new bridge, tunnel, or alternative route could help UNCW students cross S. College Rd
City of Wilmington endorses NCDOT study to focus on pedestrian safety along S. College Road
Witness provides additional information about incident where firefighter points gun at woman
In viral video, firefighter appears to hold woman at gunpoint
A section of S. Little Texas Road in Kannapolis will close Monday, May 17 about half a mile...
CFPUA to close lanes near downtown Wilmington for pavement repair