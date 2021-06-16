Senior Connect
Results from Round One of high school baseball playoffs

The 2021 high school baseball season wrapped up over the weekend.
By Jon Evans
Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Here are the results of Tuesday night’s games in the opening round of the high school baseball playoffs involving teams from southeastern North Carolina:

1A Baseball – First round

9) Hobbton 6

8) East Columbus 0

14) West Columbus 5

3) East Carteret 8

2A Baseball – First Round

9) East Bladen 6

8) Croatan 1

14) Whiteville 1

3) Midway 0

3A Baseball – First Round

12) Southeast Guilford 5

5) South Brunswick 1

4A Baseball – First Round

16) Hoggard 5

1) Heritage 4

14) Broughton Postponed to

3) Ashley Tues @ 6:00pm

11) Laney 5

6) South Central 0

Click here to see the updated playoff brackets for each classification: 4A, 3A, 2A, 1A..

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

