Results from Round One of high school baseball playoffs
Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Here are the results of Tuesday night’s games in the opening round of the high school baseball playoffs involving teams from southeastern North Carolina:
1A Baseball – First round
9) Hobbton 6
8) East Columbus 0
14) West Columbus 5
3) East Carteret 8
2A Baseball – First Round
9) East Bladen 6
8) Croatan 1
14) Whiteville 1
3) Midway 0
3A Baseball – First Round
12) Southeast Guilford 5
5) South Brunswick 1
4A Baseball – First Round
16) Hoggard 5
1) Heritage 4
14) Broughton Postponed to
3) Ashley Tues @ 6:00pm
11) Laney 5
6) South Central 0
Click here to see the updated playoff brackets for each classification: 4A, 3A, 2A, 1A..
