One man dead in Bladen County motorcycle crash Tuesday night

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An 82-year-old driver is being charged after fatally crashing into a man on a motorcycle in Bladen County Tuesday evening, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say at 7:08 p.m., Henry Howell of Harrells was attempting a left turn into the parking lot of the Bay Tree Lakes Volunteer Fire Department on Highway 41 when he failed to yield, fatally crashing into a man on a motorcycle.

The deceased man was identified as 40-year-old Derrick Highsmith of Harrells. Troopers say Highsmith was ejected from the motorcycle on to the highway and was pronounced dead at the scene. Howell suffered minor injuries and was transported to Bladen County Hospital.

Howell is being charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle as well as failing to yield. Troopers don’t suspect impairment or distraction were factors in the crash.

Officials confirmed that Howell is a member of the Bay Tree Lakes Volunteer Fire Department, which is why he was turning into the station’s parking lot. Officials could not confirm his level of involvement with the fire department.

