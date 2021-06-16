New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office asking for helping identifying Scotchman larceny suspect

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of committing a crime at a convenience store in Wilmington.

The individual pictured above is accused of committing larceny at the Scotchman located at 5302 Carolina Beach Road. The crime was committed on June 6.

If you can identify the subject, please contact Detective Fex-Overton at (910) 798-4261, or to remain anonymous, visit this link to submit a tip. If you submit a crime tip, please reference the case number: 2021-04430.

