Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office asking for helping identifying Scotchman larceny suspect

Suspect accused of committing larceny at Scotchman on Carolina Beach Rd.
Suspect accused of committing larceny at Scotchman on Carolina Beach Rd.(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of committing a crime at a convenience store in Wilmington.

The individual pictured above is accused of committing larceny at the Scotchman located at 5302 Carolina Beach Road. The crime was committed on June 6.

If you can identify the subject, please contact Detective Fex-Overton at (910) 798-4261, or to remain anonymous, visit this link to submit a tip. If you submit a crime tip, please reference the case number: 2021-04430.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Rollins Martin
N.C. couple in deadly golf cart crash was heading home from party, officials say
A video shows a firefighter pointing a gun at a driver.
Viral video shows a North Carolina firefighter pointing a gun at driver
One hospitalized after fight between juveniles leads to shooting in Wilmington
Cost of repairs to Southport Marina following Hurricane Isaias exceed $6 million (Source: Tela...
Federal lawsuit filed against Southport Marina after sticking boat owners with Isaias-related repair costs
Anthony Spivey
Former Chadbourn police chief accused of embezzling money meant for family of leukemia patient

Latest News

Wilmington City Council meets Tuesday night.
City Council adopts FY21-22 budget, approves funding for drainage projects, golf course renovation
The 2021 high school baseball season wrapped up over the weekend.
Results from Round One of high school baseball playoffs
'Natural' catches 521.6-pound big blue marlin at Day 2 of Big Rock
Big Rock Day 2: ‘Natural’ wins Fabulous Fisherman prize
City of Wilmington endorses NCDOT study, will focus on pedestrian safety along S. College Road
Students and others advocate for S. College Rd pedestrian crossing study