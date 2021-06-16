New Hanover County names new director for Cape Fear Museum

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County announced on Wednesday that Wayne LaBar will serve as the new director of the Cape Fear Museum of History and Science.

He will replace current director Sheryl Mays who is retiring after leading the museum for seven years.

“[Mays] is leaving the museum in a great position to continue its growth and I look forward to seeing how our new director, Wayne LaBar, advances that good work. He comes with a wealth of experience as a museum leader and strategy consultant, and has an innovative vision that I believe will help propel our museum forward.”

LaBar has over 30 years experience in museum leadership, science center planning, and exhibition design, development, and implementation, county officials say. He’s currently an international design consultant based in Roseville, California, “providing strategic thought leadership for museums and other learning environments across the world.”

LaBar has previously served as executive director of The Sacramento Powerhouse Science Center as well as The Powerhouse Science Center | MakerLab in Durango, Colorado.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology and is a graduate of The Getty Institute’s Museum Leadership Institute and “To Be A Director” Program.

“I look forward to moving to Wilmington and joining the county and Cape Fear Museum in this role,” said LaBar. “I have already heard what a creative, collaborative, and successful team the museum has, and I look forward to working with them to advance the museum’s unique blend of focusing on the region’s history, science and cultures. I have a deep interest in both history and science and its application to understanding our current and future decisions, and I have a passion for creating experiences that are accessible, relevant, and welcoming for all.”

Mays’ last day with the county is June 25, and LaBar will begin as director on July 13.

