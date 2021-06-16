Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Leland eyes proposed development property for annexation

By Kassie Simmons
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Town Council will meet tomorrow night to discuss annexing a new development that would bring hundreds of new homes to the town.

In the last 10 years, Leland’s population jumped from 13,614 to 23,544 residents. With no signs of slowing down, the town aims to keep up.

“We have in our master plan the idea that we really needed to provide as much of a diverse set of options for our home buyers as possible,” said mayor pro tem Pat Batleman. “Your firemen, your teachers, your police, your medical workers — they’re all looking for housing that’s a little bit better priced.”

Developer Scott Stewart hopes to add to that diversity by creating Demarest Park, a community slated to be built right off Highway 17.

“The total project is anticipated to have about 329 homes,” said economic and community development director Gary Vidmar. “The first phase of the development is expected to have 90 town homes.”

The catch is the property is on 90 acres that’s just outside town limits. That’s why Town Council will vote Thursday night on whether to annex the property at no extra cost to taxpayers.

“It won’t require the town to provide any additional staff beyond its current staff,” said Vidmar.

“Staff has really done a thorough job with this,” said Batleman. “We’re just happy we’ve got somebody of the caliber of Scott Stewart behind the project.”

Council members say they couldn’t be more excited to welcome the community into the booming town.

“Definitely in favor of a mixture of all kinds of homes in the town itself,” said councilman Bob Corriston.

Officials say the project should get underway as soon as it gets the green light from the town. It’s already been approved by the county.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Rollins Martin
N.C. couple in deadly golf cart crash was heading home from party, officials say
A video shows a firefighter pointing a gun at a driver.
Sheriff’s Office investigating woman’s claims that firefighter pulled a gun on her
One hospitalized after fight between juveniles leads to shooting in Wilmington
Cost of repairs to Southport Marina following Hurricane Isaias exceed $6 million (Source: Tela...
Federal lawsuit filed against Southport Marina after sticking boat owners with Isaias-related repair costs
Anthony Spivey
Former Chadbourn police chief accused of embezzling money meant for family of leukemia patient

Latest News

Several organizations have collaborated to provide numerous pools for the World's Largest Swim...
Local organizations to participate in global 24-hour swim lesson to save lives
Carolina Brotherhood stopped by the Sheriff's Office this afternoon to honor Trooper Kevin...
Carolina Brotherhood honors State Trooper killed during routine traffic stop
Registration still open for World's Largest Swim Lesson Thursday
Registration still open for World's Largest Swim Lesson Thursday
Leland eyes proposed development property for annexation
Leland Town Council to consider annexing proposed development