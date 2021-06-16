Leland eyes proposed development property for annexation

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Town Council will meet tomorrow night to discuss annexing a new development that would bring hundreds of new homes to the town.

In the last 10 years, Leland’s population jumped from 13,614 to 23,544 residents. With no signs of slowing down, the town aims to keep up.

“We have in our master plan the idea that we really needed to provide as much of a diverse set of options for our home buyers as possible,” said mayor pro tem Pat Batleman. “Your firemen, your teachers, your police, your medical workers — they’re all looking for housing that’s a little bit better priced.”

Developer Scott Stewart hopes to add to that diversity by creating Demarest Park, a community slated to be built right off Highway 17.

“The total project is anticipated to have about 329 homes,” said economic and community development director Gary Vidmar. “The first phase of the development is expected to have 90 town homes.”

The catch is the property is on 90 acres that’s just outside town limits. That’s why Town Council will vote Thursday night on whether to annex the property at no extra cost to taxpayers.

“It won’t require the town to provide any additional staff beyond its current staff,” said Vidmar.

“Staff has really done a thorough job with this,” said Batleman. “We’re just happy we’ve got somebody of the caliber of Scott Stewart behind the project.”

Council members say they couldn’t be more excited to welcome the community into the booming town.

“Definitely in favor of a mixture of all kinds of homes in the town itself,” said councilman Bob Corriston.

Officials say the project should get underway as soon as it gets the green light from the town. It’s already been approved by the county.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.